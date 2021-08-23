Tom Brady will continue to play as long as he thinks he could win title

Tom Brady will be surrounded by the whispers of retirement for the remainder of his career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar is 44 years old and he’s maintained he will continue playing football until he feels like he can’t play at a high level anymore, whether it’s his mid-40s or his 50s. He was asked about retirement again in an interview with "Football Morning in America" columnist Peter King.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ll know when the time’s right. If I can’t … if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play," he told King.

Brady said in a podcast interview in May he would consider playing until he was 50 years old.

TOM BRADY DISAVOWS TODAY'S WORK ETHIC: 'IT’S NOT HOW TO LIVE A JOYFUL LIFE'

"I have a lot to give. I think there’s a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that’s done, although I’m a little fearful of it ending, I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven’t had a chance to do, that I really think I can help a lot of people," he said on Hodinkee Radio.

Brady seemingly had his best year in 2020, which ended with a Super Bowl victory. But he had to work for it. The Buccaneers quarterback got the team into playoff contention with a wild card berth. The team needed to win three road games to have the chance to be the first NFL team to host a Super Bowl – mission complete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady had 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. It was his most passing yards and touchdowns since 2015. He had more passing yards than Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Russell Wilson and more touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.