Tom Brady questions Daniel Jones' request for release from Giants after demotion

Daniel Jones' tumultuous tenure with the New York Giants came to an end last week. After initially benching the 2019 first-round draft pick, the franchise granted the quarterback's request for his release.

The decision to part ways with Jones was described as a mutual agreement, with Giants President and co-owner John Mara saying moving on from Jones "would be best for him and for the team." Jones cleared waivers in short order and landed with the Minnesota Vikings. He is expected to serve as a backup to starter Sam Darnold.

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner and lead analyst for "NFL on FOX," was on the call for the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.

The Cowboys hosted the Giants, and, at one point during the broadcast, Brady shared his thoughts about Jones' unceremonious exit.

Brady suggested he would have handled the situation differently had he been in Jones' shoes.

"I don't know how that whole situation went down, but to think that you'd ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than how I would've handled that," Brady said during Thursday's broadcast. "I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of the situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing."

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback acknowledged the unique challenges football players can face at different points of their careers but noted that helping any team he was on was always his top priority.

"There's just some different things that happen in the NFL," Brady said. "Everyone makes individual choices. I think we all, at points in our career, face different challenges. I faced them in college, and some things didn't go the way I wanted, but the people that mattered the most to me were the guys in the locker room. I showed up every day. I didn't care if they asked me to be scout team safety, be scout team quarterback. I was gonna do whatever I could to help the team win."

Shortly after Jones was benched, reports surfaced that the quarterback lined up as a scout team safety for the Giants' defense at practice. He was also seen participating in passing drills alongside veteran quarterback Tim Boyle, who is listed as the third string signal-caller on the Giants' depth chart.

The Giants lost 30-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, which marked the team's first game without Jones this season. Thursday's loss to the NFC East rival Cowboys dropped New York's record to 2-10.

