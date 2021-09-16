Bucs' Tom Brady makes bold prediction for Mike Evans

Tom Brady is surrounded by immense talent and a future Hall of Famer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of those teammates is Rob Gronkowski, who will go down as one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL before his career is officially over. But Brady believes he’s playing with another future Hall of Fame name – Mike Evans.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the prediction Monday in an interview on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, as chronicled by JoeBucsFan.com. Brady talked about Evans having a tough first game of the season but made no mistake about how high he is on the talented receiver.

"Mike didn’t have as many [yards] but Mike’s going to get his; I have no doubt. He had an incredible [training] camp. He’s one of the great all-time receivers and will be a Hall of Famer at some point. For me it’s just a matter of finding the open guy," Brady said.

It’s high praise from a quarterback that probably deserves two busts in Canton more than anyone.

Evans has been with the Bucs before the organization ever thought signing Brady was a possibility. Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 7 pick of the 2014 draft.

Since then, he put together three Pro Bowl seasons in seven years. In each of those seven seasons, he’s recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards with quarterbacks ranging from Josh McCown and Mike Glennon to Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick to Brady. With 8,920 total receiving yards, he’s already in the top 100 of all time and is among the active leaders.

Tampa Bay will play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.