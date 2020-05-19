Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady practices with new Buccaneers' teammates at local school: report

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Quarterback Tom Brady officially put on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet for the first time on Tuesday.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady led a small group of teammates, which included Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans and center Ryan Jensen, during a two-hour workout at a local school. Brady was seen wearing an orange practice jersey over shoulder pads, and he was wearing a new Buccaneers helmet.

Other players at the workout were wide receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Brady was kicked out of a closed city park amid the coronavirus pandemic when he first signed with the Buccaneers. This time, he managed to bring together about eight of his new teammates for unofficial practices.

