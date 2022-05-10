Tom Brady snaps picture with sporting legends at Miami Grand Prix

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady took the ultimate photo with sports legends on Sunday while he was taking in Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix.

Brady posted a photo of himself with David Beckham, Michael Jordan and F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton before the race got underway. Among all of them, they have about 30 championships to their names.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots great has seven Super Bowl rings. Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and is widely considered the greatest basketball player ever.

Beckham put together 10 domestic cups during his soccer career. He played in the Premier League, MLS, La Liga and Ligue 1.

Hamilton has seven F1 championships, with his last coming in 2020. He won four straight titles from 2017 to 2020 and narrowly missed on a fifth in 2021.

TOM BRADY TO JOIN FOX SPORTS ONCE PLAYING CAREER IS OVER

Brady was also seen greeting Jordan at the track.

Hamilton would finish in sixth place in the Miami Grand Prix. Max Verstappen picked up the win over Charles Leclerc.

In the days before the race, Hamilton talked about the importance of F1 making it to the U.S.

"I think (it's) perhaps more a cultural thing here in the States. It's the NBA. It's NASCAR, IndyCar and in my 16 years coming over here, it's been such a slow build, trying to bring awareness to the sport. The Americans have to wake up at odd times in order to watch grand prix," he said.

"But I think the new step that's been taken into bringing awareness, you know, the Netflix show, it's really brought in that amazing fan base," Hamilton said. "And now maybe it's time to start focusing on how we can include more people here because it's such a diverse country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

F1 is set to have three races on the schedule in the U.S. next year, one of which will be on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.