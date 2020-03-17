Tom Brady's departure from Patriots leaves one NHL team with mighty thought

Are the Anaheim Ducks entering the Tom Brady sweepstakes?

Not really.

The Ducks tweeted out an edited photo of the six-time Super Bowl champion in a jersey skating around the neutral zone.

“Something to consider, @TomBrady," the team captioned the photo.

With Brady rumored to be looking to stay in California, the Ducks have an advantage but the chances of his athletic ability on football translating to the ice don’t seem likely.

Another hurdle could be that the season has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL announced Thursday that it was pausing the season with 189 regular-season games remaining after “consulting with medical experts.”

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” the league’s statement read.

“However, following last night’s news the an NBA players has tested positive for coronavirus - and given that our leagues share so many facilities and lockers rooms and it not seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point - it is no longer appropriate to try and continue to play games at this time.”

It doesn’t look like anyone will be hitting the ice anytime soon.