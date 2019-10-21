Tom Brady upset 'blame-and-shame media atmosphere' created controversy over Netflix series cameo

New England Patriots star Tom Brady is frustrated with the controversy over his appearance in the new Netflix series “Living With Yourself.”

In the Paul Rudd-led dramatic comedy, Brady appears to be coming out of a massage parlor and entering a black SUV. He asks Rudd’s character if it was the first time he’s visited the business. Rudd asks whether if it was his first and Brady responds that it was his sixth.

However, viewers saw the scene as a possible shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft who was arrested earlier this year and charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage in Jupiter, Fla. He's been in a legal battle over video evidence and police records involving the case.

Brady on Saturday vehemently denied the scene was supposed to be about Kraft and his legal troubles.

“That’s not what that was about,” Brady told reporters, according to ESPN. “I think that was taken out of context, just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that. The fact it’s a distraction or you’re bringing it up is not something I want to be talking about.”

Brady said he would never take a shot at Kraft and blamed the media for whipping up a story.

“I think everybody knows what our relationship is about. For 20 years, it’s nothing but love and respect,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of tough things with him. I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things that he’s gone through in his life. I empathize with a lot of people that get taken advantage of and get used and understand that’s part of what we’re living in.”

He added: “I think it’s this type of media atmosphere that you create. The blame-and-shame media atmosphere that has kind of percolated for a while. I think there's a lot of things that are said that are taken out of context that you choose to make a headline with as opposed to understanding what it's actually about.”

Apparently, the cameo by Brady had been organized long before Kraft's massage parlor scandal was uncovered. Timothy Greenberg, the show's creator, believed they would have to scrap the video once the news broke involving Kraft, according to Refinery 29.

"That [Orchids of Asia Day Spa] looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo,” Greenberg told the outlet. “So we’re like, ‘Alright, this is clearly not going to happen now.”

To their surprise, Brady decided to go ahead with the project anyway.

Greenberg described his feelings on actually having the six-time Super Bowl winner on his show, especially with it being so eerily similar to Kraft's scandal.

"Like, really, something is wrong here. This can’t be real," he told Refinery 29.

