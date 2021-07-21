Tom Brady on ‘motherf–ker’: He knows who he is

Last month, Tom Brady hopped on HBO’s "The Shop" and told everyone that during his free agency one team was a late scratch in the Brady sweepstakes. The reason? They decided to stick with ‘that motherf–ker.’

Many people investigated who this person could be. However, Brady said that he will never reveal the mystery man.

"There’s private things for me that are going to remain motivational for me," Brady said in a Town Hall interview with Jim Gray airing tonight on SiriusXM.

"They know who they are … it’s fine. Everyone has a choice to choose. I think what you realize is, there’s not as many smart people as you think. That’s just the reality. I think it’d be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team, or you got a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’ . . . ‘Oh, we don’t need him, no thanks. We’re good.’"

At the time of the comments, many speculated that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the presumed man. However, Carr quickly shut down those rumors.

Then, everyone turned their focus to teams such as the Bears, 49ers, and even the Saints. Chicago made the most sense to some with their perpetual quarterback frustrations and Mitch Trubisky returning as the starter. Others thought San Francisco given Brady’s Bay Area roots and Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury history.

The Saints were a bizarre suggestion considering future hall-of-fame quarterback Drew Brees still had one year left in the tank.

However, it seems as if the world will never know the true answer. Brady will keep it to himself, and use it as motivation moving forward with the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"In my mind, I’m kind of thinking, ‘OK, let me go show those teams what they’re missing.’ At the same time, let me go prove to the team that did bet on me, and the team that really showed they really wanted me, and committed to me, that I’m not going to let them down." Brady said.