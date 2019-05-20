Tom Brady left 'very confused' over strange 'millennial thing' tweet

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a six-time Super Bowl winner, is married to a supermodel and has a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars.

He's also, essentially, your dad.

Brady, 41, said he was "very confused" by a recent tweet sent to him, wondering if the style was "a millennial thing."

The odd original tweet, from @chikkofreako, read: “I’ll do anything I’ll give up straws just tell me what you want me to do to have a football shatter my face bones into a million pieces.”

Brady retweeted the rambling in hopes someone could clue him into the joke.

“I’ve seen this a lot lately in my replies. Is it a millennial thing to want your face broken? Very confused,” Brady replied.

Some social media users sarcastically welcomed Brady to the Internet, while others were stunned he was just “discovering Twitter lingo.”

Of course, Brady's reply begat other odd replies, with one user writing: “you could break my face with a jackhammer and I’d kiss the ground you walk on.” Another tweeted: “yes. please step on me, king.”

Brady joined Twitter last month with an April fool’s tweet that announced a fake retirement. The tweet received more than 8,000 replies, 50,000 retweets and 203,000 likes.

Since then, he’s posted several updates on his offseason training program and pics from his appearance at the Met Gala.