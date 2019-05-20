Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Tom Brady left 'very confused' over strange 'millennial thing' tweet

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Tom Brady announces retirement, but here's the catchVideo

Tom Brady announces retirement, but here's the catch

Patriots superstar Tom Brady made a surprise announcement via Twitter on Monday, saying he is 'retiring' from football. However, the good news for fans of the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is that Monday happens to also be April Fool's Day. The joke received more than 10,000 retweets and more than 20,000 likes in the first hour. Brady followed the announcement up with, 'Was this a bad joke?'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a six-time Super Bowl winner, is married to a supermodel and has a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars.

He's also, essentially, your dad.

Brady, 41, said he was "very confused" by a recent tweet sent to him, wondering if the style was "a millennial thing."

TOM BRADY ANNOUNCES HE'S 'RETIRING,' BUT THERE'S A CATCH

The odd original tweet, from @chikkofreako, read: “I’ll do anything I’ll give up straws just tell me what you want me to do to have a football shatter my face bones into a million pieces.”

Brady retweeted the rambling in hopes someone could clue him into the joke.

“I’ve seen this a lot lately in my replies. Is it a millennial thing to want your face broken? Very confused,” Brady replied.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Some social media users sarcastically welcomed Brady to the Internet, while others were stunned he was just “discovering Twitter lingo.”

Of course, Brady's reply begat other odd replies, with one user writing: “you could break my face with a jackhammer and I’d kiss the ground you walk on.” Another tweeted: “yes. please step on me, king.”

Brady joined Twitter last month with an April fool’s tweet that announced a fake retirement. The tweet received more than 8,000 replies, 50,000 retweets and 203,000 likes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, he’s posted several updates on his offseason training program and pics from his appearance at the Met Gala.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.