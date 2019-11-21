Tom Brady jokes about his dislike for Dallas Cowboys ahead of game

Tom Brady took a funny jab at the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday during a press conference ahead of the New England Patriots’ pivotal matchup with them over the weekend.

Brady, who was an unabashed San Francisco 49ers fan when he was younger, told reporters he has “really not liked the Cowboys since coming out the womb.”

The six-time Super Bowl champion’s quip drew laughter in the room before he started talking about Dallas in a serious light, according to ESPN.

“We've got a lot of respect for those guys. They've had a great winning organization, and a lot of great players in their history,” Brady said. “As a Niners fan, you play the Cowboys, and every time they'd hand off to Emmitt Smith it would be a 5-yard gain and you'd pull your hair out. Throw it up to Michael Irvin, and Troy [Aikman] was such a great player. The defense — Ken Norton and 'Prime Time' [Deion Sanders]. So the history of great players, the tradition.”

New England goes into the game coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are 9-1 this season with their lone loss coming to the Baltimore Ravens. Brady acknowledged the challenge the team faces trying to achieve their 17th straight double-digit win season.

“It's going to be a huge challenge for us,” Brady said. “I love the opportunity to compete against great teams this time of year as Thanksgiving approaches. It means a lot for both teams.”

The Cowboys are 6-4 and have battled this season to get to that point. Dallas faces an enormous challenge trying to go up against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Even as Brady has appeared frustrated with his and the offense’s play this season, he said he doesn’t feel any added pressure to perform.

“The quarterback's job is to do whatever you can to help the team win the game and score some points,” Brady said. “So however you end up doing it — running the ball, throwing it 50 times, throwing to the receivers, throwing to tight ends, backs ... I think, over 20 years, we've done a lot of different things, and we'll try to find some different things this year.”