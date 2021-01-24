Tom Brady drops hype video ahead of Buccaneers' NFC Championship appearance

It’s safe to say Tom Brady is pumped for his first NFC Championship appearance.

The future Hall of Famer dropped a hype video ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Green Bay Packers. The video showed scenes of a snowy Lambeau Field juxtaposed to the team’s divisional-round win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend and the Buccaneers’ victory over the Packers earlier in the season. Tampa Bay won that game, 38-10.

The Buccaneers will be playing in their fourth NFC Championship since entering the NFL as an expansion team prior to the 1976 season. Tampa Bay made an appearance in the conference title game in the 1979, 1999 and 2002 seasons and only has one win.

Brady is appearing in his 14th conference championship of his career and his first on the NFC side of the bracket.

Tampa Bay last won an NFC title game during the 2002 season.

The Brad Johnson-led offense beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, 27-10.

Keyshawn Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Johnson and Mike Alstott had a score from the 1-yard line. Ronde Barber also returned a Donovan McNabb pass 92 yards for a touchdown. The Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl.

Brady and the Buccaneers are sure to have their hands full in the frigid tundra of Lambeau Field come Sunday.