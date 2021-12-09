Tom Brady gushes over Rob Gronkowski as he reflects on time with star tight end

Tom Brady on Thursday gushed when he spoke about Rob Gronkowski and what he’s meant to Brady as a teammate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and both teams are in need of a win as they try to keep pace in the playoff race in their respective conferences. Brady was asked about getting Gronkowski to come out of retirement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don't remember exactly how things played out with that. I'm just happy he decided he wanted to come out of retirement," Brady said. "Obviously, playing together with him is just awesome for me. When I chose the Buccaneers, I wasn't sure if he was going to come out of retirement or if he wanted to play, but it's been amazing to watch him perform.

"He's obviously the greatest tight end ever to play the game, and he's still doing it. Again, I think his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, going against smaller players, and then he's very clutch. He comes up big in the biggest moments."

COWBOYS' MIKE MCCARTHY OOZING CONFIDENCE BEFORE GAME VS WASHINGTON: 'WE'RE GOING TO WIN'

Brady acknowledged that the two are so in sync they really don’t need to communicate with each other verbally to know what route the future Hall of Fame tight end should run.

"We've played together. I know basically every situation that's come up. I know how he would deal with it. So much about football is anticipating what the problems will be as opposed to trying to figure out how to solve the problem after the play," Brady said. "I think a lot of it is solving the problem before things happen. ‘Gronk,' he knows what I'm thinking, I know what he's thinking. We've just done it so long together. It's really nice. It's a great luxury for two position players like that that have played together for as long as we have."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brady-to-Gronkowski connection has produced 90 touchdowns and four Super Bowls.