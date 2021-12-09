Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy oozing confidence before game vs Washington: 'We're going to win'

The Cowboys are on top of the NFC East heading into Week 14

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy may have given the Washington Football Team some fuel to fire it up for their upcoming NFC East matchup Sunday.

The Cowboys enter the game two games up on Washington in the win column with an 8-4 record. It’s the first time the two teams are meeting this season, and a victory would move Dallas a step closer to a division title. 

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys disputes a penalty with side judge Laird Hayes in overtime in a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cowboys Nov. 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys disputes a penalty with side judge Laird Hayes in overtime in a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cowboys Nov. 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"We're going to win this game," McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm confident in that."

While Washington may thumb-tack McCarthy’s words to its bulletin board in the days leading up to the Week 14 game, the veteran head coach wondered what else he should say about the game.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on from the sideline during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. 

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on from the sideline during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, file)

"What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I've ever competed in," he added.

As anyone watching the 2021 NFL season knows, the only thing guaranteed week-to-week is that nothing is guaranteed. The NFC playoff picture is as cloudy as ever. Dallas would have the No. 4 seed if the playoffs started Thursday night. Washington is right there in the No. 6 seed.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the sideline watching play against the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 7, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the sideline watching play against the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas beat the New Orleans Saints last week and will play Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com