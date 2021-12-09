Cowboys' Mike McCarthy oozing confidence before game vs Washington: 'We're going to win'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy may have given the Washington Football Team some fuel to fire it up for their upcoming NFC East matchup Sunday.

The Cowboys enter the game two games up on Washington in the win column with an 8-4 record. It’s the first time the two teams are meeting this season, and a victory would move Dallas a step closer to a division title.

"We're going to win this game," McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm confident in that."

While Washington may thumb-tack McCarthy’s words to its bulletin board in the days leading up to the Week 14 game, the veteran head coach wondered what else he should say about the game.

"What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I've ever competed in," he added.

As anyone watching the 2021 NFL season knows, the only thing guaranteed week-to-week is that nothing is guaranteed. The NFC playoff picture is as cloudy as ever. Dallas would have the No. 4 seed if the playoffs started Thursday night. Washington is right there in the No. 6 seed.

Dallas beat the New Orleans Saints last week and will play Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.