Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady engineers Bucs' comeback victory, stuns NFL world

Tom Brady pulled off the comeback in the fourth quarter

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
For 23 years, Tom Brady instilled a fear in opposing teams that no matter how far behind he and his team are in any given game he will always be back to come back to win.

He did it again Monday night.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with the team against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with the team against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led the team on a comeback victory in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Brady had both of his touchdown passes in the final frame. 

The NFL world was stunned once again by Brady’s magic.

Brady finished 36-for-54 with 281 passing yards and the two touchdown passes. He had an interception right before the end of the first half.

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buccaneers star was unhappy with a punt that began the fourth quarter and all the Saints really needed to do was to get another field goal on the board and it would’ve put more pressure on Tampa Bay.

But Brady engineered a 10-play, 91-yard drive to cut the deficit to six points. The drive ended with a touchdown pass to Cade Otton. On the team’s final drive, Brady led an 11-play, 63-yard drive. That drive ended with a Rachaad White touchdown pass.

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before Monday Night game against the  New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium.

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before Monday Night game against the  New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay moved to 6-6 with the win while New Orleans fell to 4-8. The Buccaneers now have a stranglehold on the NFC South lead.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

