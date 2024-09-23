Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tom Brady details rigorous workout routine: 'Color analysts have to stay in shape too!'

Tom Brady will call the Eagles-Bucs game in Week 4

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady is Back to Work | NFL on FOX Video

Tom Brady is Back to Work | NFL on FOX

History in the making! Tom Brady makes his long-awaited debut in the FOX booth with Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi for a can’t miss season opener as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys take on Deshaun Watson and the Browns. Sunday at 4 Ea...

Tom Brady is three weeks into his NFL broadcasting career and is developing his own voice as the 2024 season continues to churn on.

Brady may not be slinging the pill as often as he used to, but that doesn’t mean he’s not staying in shape. The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted his workout routine on Monday.

Tom Brady in Ohio

NFL legend Tom Brady is all smiles before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Color analysts have to stay in shape too!" he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Added some swimming into the workout routine this year… great muscle resistance and some aerobic cardio all at once. This mornings circuit below."

The circuit included some time in the pool, 4x100 free, 4x25 fast, 25 recovery and 2x200 free, as well as, 20x Weighted step up, 20x Heavy resistance band pushup, 10x Box Jump — repeated four times.

Brady has come into his own in recent weeks as he’s been able to get more reps with Kevin Burkhardt. He had a tough assessment of his own performance after calling the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Tom Brady and John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, speaks with analyst Tom Brady, left front, and the rest of the broadcast crew during warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SUPER BOWL CHAMP SUGGESTS TRAVIS KELCE NOT COMPLETELY FOCUSED ON FOOTBALL AFTER LATEST QUIET GAME

He has appeared more relaxed since then.

The next game the tandem of Brady and Burkhardt will call is the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this coming Sunday.

Tom Brady and Mike Tyson

Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady and boxer Mike Tyson pose for a photo on the field before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles in last season’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. The Eagles defeated the Brady-led Buccaneers in the NFL legend’s final game of his career in the 2022 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.