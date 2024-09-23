Tom Brady details rigorous workout routine: 'Color analysts have to stay in shape too!'

Tom Brady is three weeks into his NFL broadcasting career and is developing his own voice as the 2024 season continues to churn on.

Brady may not be slinging the pill as often as he used to, but that doesn’t mean he’s not staying in shape. The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted his workout routine on Monday.

"Color analysts have to stay in shape too!" he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Added some swimming into the workout routine this year… great muscle resistance and some aerobic cardio all at once. This mornings circuit below."

The circuit included some time in the pool, 4x100 free, 4x25 fast, 25 recovery and 2x200 free, as well as, 20x Weighted step up, 20x Heavy resistance band pushup, 10x Box Jump — repeated four times.

Brady has come into his own in recent weeks as he’s been able to get more reps with Kevin Burkhardt. He had a tough assessment of his own performance after calling the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

He has appeared more relaxed since then.

The next game the tandem of Brady and Burkhardt will call is the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this coming Sunday.

The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles in last season’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. The Eagles defeated the Brady-led Buccaneers in the NFL legend’s final game of his career in the 2022 season.