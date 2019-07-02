Tom Brady curses after bad golf swing, remembers sons are behind him in hilarious video

Tom Brady may be admired for his throwing arm, but his golf swing is another story.

The six-time Super Bowl champion posted a video on Instagram over the weekend of a golf outing with his two sons, John and Benjamin. The quarterback carefully sets up his shot, lets his driver rip and drops some foul language when the ball goes awry – apparently forgetting the young boys are behind him.

“When you forget the kids are in the cart,” the 41-year-old captioned the video.

He immediately turns to the row of golf carts behind him and apologizes to his sons, who hang their heads at the amusing outburst.

The video has garnered more than 1.7 million views since it was posted Saturday and received an outpouring of humorous support from other golfers and dads. Brady’s mishap even caught the attention of professional golfer Rickie Fowler.

“We all know that feeling,” Fowler wrote.

Brady still has some time to work out the kinks before he is expected to report to the New England Patriots' training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 25.