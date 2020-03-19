Tom Brady's pending Buccaneers arrival sparking other players' interest in team: report

Tom Brady is not officially on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just yet but there is reportedly significant interest generating from players who want to play with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady still has to complete a physical before officially joining the Buccaneers. According to the NFL Network, he agreed to a deal with the team “in principle” on Tuesday, hours after announcing he was going to leave the New England Patriots and opt for free agency.

TOM BRADY TO JOIN TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, AGREES TO DEAL IN PRINCIPLE: REPORT

“An unexpected high number of players” reached out to Tampa Bay to express their interest in playing with Brady, ESPN reported Thursday.

While it wasn’t clear who had expressed interest, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter said he wanted to get in line to play for Brady. He made it clear that the prospect of joining Brady in Florida was a winning situation, all things considered, especially when the prospect of no state tax was also an added bonus.

FREE AGENT DEALS AREN'T YET OFFICIAL AS NFL YEAR BEGINS

Additionally, ESPN reported that Brady was set to take his physical in New York City. The report quelled the rumors of a potential hang-up between Brady and the Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Free-agent contracts and trades agreed upon won’t become official until players can undergo physicals and sign their new deals. The league barred travel to team facilities by free agents and also banned team personnel from traveling to meet with players as a safeguard against the coronavirus pandemic.