Tom Brady autographs intercepted football for Jets' Brandin Echols

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 34 of 50 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns in the team’s 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

When the Bucs were trailing 14-10 late in the second quarter, Brady threw a costly interception, which led to 3 more points for the Jets just before the half, and they built a touchdown lead over the defending Super Bowl champs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the receiving end of the interception was Jets rookie Brandin Echols, who returned the football 30 yards, which ultimately set up the field goal before the half.

After the game, Echols approached the future Hall of Fame quarterback and asked him to sign the football. The rookie cornerback finished the game with four tackles, one pass defended, and his second career interception.

BUCS' BRUCE ARIANS ON ANTONIO BROWN FOLLOWING MELTDOWN: 'I DO CARE ABOUT HIM'

Even though Echols came up big for the Jets right before halftime, Brady led the Bucs to 18 unanswered points in the second half and Tampa Bay came away with the come-from-behind road win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady led a 93-yard drive in the final minutes and connected with wide receiver Cyril Grayson for a 33-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to win the game.