NFL
Published

Tom Brady autographs intercepted football for Jets' Brandin Echols

Jets rookie Brandin Echols approached the future Hall of Famer after the game

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 34 of 50 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns in the team’s 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

When the Bucs were trailing 14-10 late in the second quarter, Brady threw a costly interception, which led to 3 more points for the Jets just before the half, and they built a touchdown lead over the defending Super Bowl champs.

New York Jets' Brandin Echols, left, intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets' Brandin Echols, left, intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

On the receiving end of the interception was Jets rookie Brandin Echols, who returned the football 30 yards, which ultimately set up the field goal before the half.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on Jan. 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on Jan. 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

After the game, Echols approached the future Hall of Fame quarterback and asked him to sign the football. The rookie cornerback finished the game with four tackles, one pass defended, and his second career interception.

New York Jets' Brandin Echols celebrates his interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets' Brandin Echols celebrates his interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Even though Echols came up big for the Jets right before halftime, Brady led the Bucs to 18 unanswered points in the second half and Tampa Bay came away with the come-from-behind road win.

Brady led a 93-yard drive in the final minutes and connected with wide receiver Cyril Grayson for a 33-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to win the game.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com