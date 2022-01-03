Bucs' Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown following meltdown: 'I do care about him'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians did his best to explain what occurred with Antonio Brown on the sideline before the wide receiver decided to leave the team midgame and wished the best for him.

Brown took off his gear and waved goodbye to the fans at MetLife Stadium before running into the tunnel. Arians was hot on Sunday after the incident, telling reporters Brown was "no longer a Buc."

A bit cooler on Monday, Arians said he wished Brown well. He said it was "very hard" to make the decision to bar the wide receiver from the team.

"I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him," Arians said.

The coach didn’t exactly go into detail about what happened. As reports circulated about Brown being concerned about his ankle, Arians denied there was any kind of dispute over his health.

He said he and Brown had a conversation but wouldn’t dive into what the two talked about.

"Once he left the field, I never saw him again," Arians said, adding that nobody reached out to him from Brown’s team about the incident.

As far as injury concerns go, Brown was listed on the Week 17 injury report as questionable with an ankle issue. He was limited in practice on Wednesday but did not practice Thursday or Friday. He appeared to be fine in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers when he had 10 catches for 101 yards.

Week 16 was the first game he played since Week 6. Brown had been battling injuries all season and was also suspended three games after it was discovered he used a fake vaccine card to skirt the league’s health and safety protocols.

Arians said he had no regrets about bringing Brown onto the team in 2020.

"No, none whatsoever. I care about him a bunch. I hope that he’s OK," he said.

Brown hasn’t given a legitimate reason for his outburst and departure from the team.