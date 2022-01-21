Tom Brady on what he attributes playoff success to, how Bucs are able to avenge regular-season losses

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished professional athletes in history.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is on his quest for an eighth title with the Los Angeles Rams standing in his and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ way this weekend. When asked Thursday about the success he’s had in the postseason, Brady pinned it more on the great teams he’s been around.

"I think it's just a credit to all the great teams I've been on. I've just been a part of so many great teams over a long period of time. I love that I've been able to do it for as long as I have. I love the game and I love being out there with my teammates," Brady said.

"We've just had a lot of success over a lot of years trying to do the right thing. What we've done here the last two seasons has been a lot of fun for me to learn and grow with these players and our organization. We've put ourselves in good position. Now we have to go take advantage of it."

Brady emphasized how important it was to "eliminate all of the other distractions" when it came into the winter months and playoff time.

"I think for all of us it's repeating good processes is the important part. Getting to this time of year, you don't do much different. You just do more of what got you here. The things that work, we do more of. You try to eliminate all of the other distractions. I even told (Vice President of Communications) Nelson [Luis], 'I don't want to do anything extra this week. I just want to do football," he said.

"That's all I want to do to prepare and get ready. That's how we should all approach it. This isn't the time for the trips to the movie theaters. This is the time to lock in on football. All we have is three days left and we have to earn more. You just look at it like that [as far as] anything you can kind of put off until the end of the year. We just certainly hope the end of the year is not Sunday night. We have to go earn it. You've got to go win and move on."

Brady has had a knack for avenging regular-season losses in the playoffs. After losing to the New Orleans Saints twice last season, the Buccaneers managed to beat them in last season’s playoffs.

He has a chance to do it again with the Rams. Brady said this Buccaneers team is much different than the team that lost to the Rams in Week 3.

"I think all of these games are little bit independent from one another. Yeah, we played them earlier in the year, but it's a very different team we had, and I think a little bit of a different team they had too, so they are each their own individual type of game. They're going to require their own individual performance and stuff. I think the point is it doesn't really matter what happened in October when we played them last," he said.

"It's really about this game and what we learned from the last game. Any time you know your opponent I think that gives you a little bit of understanding of kind of what they do well, things you wish you would've done. But it's a very talented football team [and] one of the great teams in the NFL – really good offense, tremendous defense, really well-coached, great specialists. It's going to be a very, very difficult game for us."