Aaron Rodgers takes playful jab at Tom Brady over Deflategate scandal

Aaron Rodgers took a playful shot at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Wednesday days before the Green Bay Packers are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Rodgers was doing a segment with Sportsnet, and in one instance called "Drone Jeopardy" the Packers quarterback was tasked to throw a football at a drone to reveal the question he would receive.

He picked up the football, looked into the camera and said, "this is too firm for the Patriots."

In the 2015 Deflategate scandal, Brady was accused of purposefully ordering the deflation of footballs during the AFC Championship against the Indianapolis Colts. The investigation led to a four-game suspension of Brady the following season. The Patriots won the playoff game 45-7 buoyed by LeGarrette Blount’s 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Brady had three touchdown passes in the game too.

Rodgers now gets a shot to get back to the NFC Championship with a revenge game against the 49ers on his mind. The 49ers beat the Packers in the 2019-20 NFC Championship thanks to a dominant running game from Raheem Mostert.

Earlier in the week, the reigning 2020 NFL MVP talked about the playoff history between Green Bay and San Francisco but didn’t need to conjure up any more oomph to get ready for the game.

"It’s not really motivation. Motivation comes from within. I already have enough motivation. Inspiration? I did watch this rivalry growing up," Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk.

"One big moment that sticks out was Young to T.O., for sure, and I think a lot of Packer fans talk about there being a fumble on that drive that wasn’t called. But no extra motivation. I’ve been around and played a lot of football. I understand the history of this rivalry, the history of us against them. But these are two different teams."