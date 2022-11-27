Tom Brady asks for some space as he leads Bucs in the huddle

Tom Brady is asking for space – at least from the up-close camera while he’s in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ huddle.

Brady led the team against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He already had a touchdown pass when the camera followed him around the field with 12:01 left in the first half. The crystal-clear camera angle showed Brady asking for some space when he entered the huddle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At the time, the Buccaneers were behind 10-7.

COMMANDERS' MEMORIAL TO SEAN TAYLOR DRAWS NEGATIVE REVIEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Cleveland got out of the game hot with Jacoby Brissett leading a 7-play, 78-yard drive. The drive ended with a 31-yard rushing touchdown by wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the first quarter. Cade York added to the lead with a 51-yard field goal with 2:22 left in the first.

Brady answered the Browns’ touchdown with a 10-yard pass to Chris Godwin to tie the game.

Tampa Bay came into the game on a two-game winning streak. The Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago and then defeated the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago in Germany. The team was on a bye week before playing Cleveland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns have lost six of their last seven games. They last won against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 – right before their bye week.