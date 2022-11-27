Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady asks for some space as he leads Bucs in the huddle

Tom Brady had a touchdown pass in the first half

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Tom Brady is asking for space – at least from the up-close camera while he’s in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ huddle.

Brady led the team against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He already had a touchdown pass when the camera followed him around the field with 12:01 left in the first half. The crystal-clear camera angle showed Brady asking for some space when he entered the huddle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets off a shovel pass against the Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets off a shovel pass against the Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

At the time, the Buccaneers were behind 10-7.

Cleveland got out of the game hot with Jacoby Brissett leading a 7-play, 78-yard drive. The drive ended with a 31-yard rushing touchdown by wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the first quarter. Cade York added to the lead with a 51-yard field goal with 2:22 left in the first.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets off a pass under pressure by Browns defensive end Alex Wright in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets off a pass under pressure by Browns defensive end Alex Wright in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Brady answered the Browns’ touchdown with a 10-yard pass to Chris Godwin to tie the game.

Tampa Bay came into the game on a two-game winning streak. The Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago and then defeated the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago in Germany. The team was on a bye week before playing Cleveland.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns have lost six of their last seven games. They last won against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 – right before their bye week.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

