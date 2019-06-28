Women's World Cup: US soccer star Tobin Heath asked odd question ahead of France match

Whether it’s on the pitch or at the podium, U.S. women’s soccer star Tobin Heath is on top of her game even when an odd question may have thrown her off.

Heath and Lindsay Horan were talking to the media Wednesday when one French reporter asked their question.

US WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES ON FRANCE IN WOMEN'S WORLD CUP QUARTERFINAL: HOW TO WATCH, KEY PLAYERS & MORE

“Yes I am French so I have just one question for both of you,” the reporter started. “Can you just Friday let us [France] win please?”

Horan looked at Heath and the two started laughing along with the others in the room.

After a brief pause, Heath responded with a deadpanned: "No."

The U.S. and France met earlier in the year with the Americans winning 1-0. However, this time it will be different since both squads will have their full complement of stars taking the field.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP: HOPE SOLO SAYS US 'GOT LUCKY' IN WIN AGAINST SPAIN

The match between the two teams begins at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on local FOX stations or can be streamed on the FOX Sports Go app.