Titans sign 9 players to their practice squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have signed nine players to their practice squad.

The Titans announced Sunday that they had signed tight end Jerome Cunningham, running back David Fluellen, offensive tackle Tyler Marz, center Ronald Patrick, cornerback Kalan Reed, defensive back Curtis Riley, wide receiver Ben Roberts, linebacker Justin Staples and nose tackle Antwuan Woods to their practice squad.

All nine players were with the Titans during training camp.

