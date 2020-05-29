Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans' Kevin Byard buys 'forever home' for mother: 'Stuff like this is a pipe dream'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tennessee Titans’ Kevin Byard isn’t just one of the top safeties in the NFL -- he’s also a great son.

Byard took to social media to share a personal moment with fans, revealing that his former “pipe dream” of buying his mom a home has finally become a reality.

BRONCOS’ MELVIN GORDON JOKES PLAYING FOR CHARGERS IS LIKE PLAYING IN FAN-LESS STADIUMS: ‘I’M NOT MISSING ANYTHING’ 

“When you come from where I come from, stuff like this is a pipe dream that only a few are able to accomplish,” the 26-year-old pro wrote on Twitter.

COWBOYS’ MIKE MCCARTHY READY FOR ALDON SMITH’S NFL RETURN: ‘HE’S IN GREAT PHYSICAL SHAPE’

“I hate that we couldn’t be there but I’m more happy that everything worked itself out. I love you mom and enjoy your new forever home!”

Byard's dream to buy his mom a home was no doubt made easier after he became the highest paid safety in NFL history after signing a $70.5 million contract extension in 2019. He is second in annual salaries behind the Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson, according to overthecap.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

A third round draft pick in 2016, Byard was selected for the Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro in his second year. He finished last season with 84 tackles, nine pass deflections and five interceptions.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.