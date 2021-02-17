Joe Buck says he and Troy Aikman used to drink tequila in broadcast booth: 'It’s a good mental trigger'

FOX Sports game analyst Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are one of the most iconic duos in the broadcasting community and according to Buck, the secret to their dynamic partnership is sharing in the occasional cocktail inside the booth.

Buck told fellow FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd on his podcast this week that he used to enjoy the occasional drink while calling MLB games as a way to remind himself to "relax and have fun."

"I went through a couple years where in the first inning of every postseason baseball game, I had the runner go get the biggest beer that the stadium sold. And I had it sitting there, and I would sip it from time to time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I’m just doing a game."

Buck said he carried over the tradition when he began announcing NFL games with Aikman.

"I brought that over to football but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice," Buck joked.

"We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch, and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling a F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that you’re doing yourself a disservice."

Fans have certainly enjoyed Aikman and Buck’s commentary over the years and this week’s revelation gives viewers a little insight into the magic.

Aikman and Buck began their partnership in 2005 and are the second longest-running broadcast team to call NFL games, behind legends Pat Summerall and John Madden.