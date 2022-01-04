Titans' Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault against Walgreens employee, police say

Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree was cited by the Metro Nashville Police Department for misdemeanor assaults on Tuesday after he was involved in an altercation at a local Walgreens on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident occurred hours after the Titans came away with a dominating 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins, in which Dupree had one tackle in the win.

Police said that a group of individuals were having a verbal argument with a male employee just before they left the store and came back in it with Dupree.

SEAHAWKS' PETE CARROLL SHUTS DOWN RUSSELL WILSON TRADE RUMORS: 'IT'S EASY TO DISMISS'

According to the citation, Dupree allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone, which initiated a physical altercation.

"Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault — fear of bodily injury," the citation read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said that Dupree would have to report for booking in three weeks.

During the offseason, Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans. He has three sacks for the AFC South champions this year.