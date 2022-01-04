Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans' Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault against Walgreens employee, police say

The incident occurred hours after the Titans came away with a dominating 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree was cited by the Metro Nashville Police Department for misdemeanor assaults on Tuesday after he was involved in an altercation at a local Walgreens on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of the game at Heinz Field on Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of the game at Heinz Field on Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The incident occurred hours after the Titans came away with a dominating 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins, in which Dupree had one tackle in the win.

Police said that a group of individuals were having a verbal argument with a male employee just before they left the store and came back in it with Dupree.

SEAHAWKS' PETE CARROLL SHUTS DOWN RUSSELL WILSON TRADE RUMORS: 'IT'S EASY TO DISMISS'

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts as he is pressured by Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts as he is pressured by Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to the citation, Dupree allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone, which initiated a physical altercation.

"Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault — fear of bodily injury," the citation read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Police said that Dupree would have to report for booking in three weeks.

During the offseason, Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans. He has three sacks for the AFC South champions this year.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com