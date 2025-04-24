Titans add veteran wide receiver to offense as team readies for No 1 pick in draft

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Tennessee Titans added another weapon on offense ahead of the NFL Draft.

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett announced on social media he will join the Titans. ESPN reported that Lockett signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with incentives that could increase to $6 million.

Tyler Lockett vs Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Dec. 8, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan!! I’m super thankful and grateful Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory!!" he wrote on X.

Lockett played 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks after the team selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft. He was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection as a kick returner.

He ended up being a solid receiver for the Russell Wilson and Geno Smith-led Seahawks for years. He had four consecutive seasons in which he recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Lockett had 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns with Seattle.

Tyler Lockett vs Vikings

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in action against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, file)

He should be a valuable asset for the Titans should they select quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is the favorite to be the top pick.

"I got a chance to learn more about (the Titans) personally over the last couple of months, and I am excited to hopefully hear my name called first, to go to a good organization like that," Ward said at an NFLPlay60 event on Wednesday, via the team’s website.

"They have a great owner, a great GM, great assistant GM, great president. The team there, they have a pretty elite team, in my opinion – they don't get enough credit on paper for what they really are. So, if I am there, I know it will turn out good."

Cam Ward vs Georgia Tech

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward during the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Nov. 9, 2024. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Ward added he had a great meeting with ownership as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.