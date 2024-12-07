Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with college football knowledge after criticism for being named ESPN guest picker

When actor Timothée Chalamet was selected by ESPN to be the special guest picker for "College GameDay" on Saturday, fans were puzzled as the "Dune" star had no clear ties to college football.

However, the Hollywood A-list actor impressed the panel and, more importantly, the fans with his seemingly expert analysis.

"I’m going Jackson State, eight wins in a row, 11 all-conference players, this should be a comfortable, easy win for them," Chalamet said in his first pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chalamet impressed the hosts of the show with his research.

"He said I only got six games, I’m bringing the heat on all six," co-host Kirk Herbstreit said.

When picking the Clemson-SMU ACC Championship game, the "Wonka" star referenced SMU’s Pony Express, which was one of the greatest running attacks in college football history with Eric Dickerson and Craig James.

"Kevin Jennings is a legitimate Heisman contender next year, in my humble opinion. I’m pulling for SMU, it smells like the 1980s folks," Chalamet said.

When it came to picking the SEC Championship game between Texas and Georgia, Chalamet made his choice with a friend in mind.

"You know it’s hard to beat the same team twice. Adjustments are made, it’s like a game of chess. Coach Saban knows this better than anyone on this dais. Listen, I’m going with my movie-dad (Matthew) McConaughey here. I’m sorry to everyone here, this is a Longhorn’s victory, hook’em horns," Chalamet said.

Chalamet played McConaughey's son in "Interstellar," and McConaughey is known to be a massive Texas fan.

TEXAS FAN NARROWLY MISSES $1.2 MILLION KICK ON ESPN'S 'COLLEGE GAMEDAY'

Here are all of Chalamet’s picks:

Jackson State over Southern University in the SWAC Championship

Ohio over Miami (Ohio) in the MAC Championship

Louisiana over Marshall in the Sun Belt Championship

Arizona State over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship

SMU over Clemson in the ACC Championship

Oregon over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship

Texas over Georgia in the SEC Championship

Fans were impressed with Chalamet’s knowledge and research, and took to social media to praise him.

"I’ve never been more wrong about anything in my life than I was about Timothée Chalamet’s college football knowledge. I’m speechless. This guy knows ball," one user wrote on X.

"Timothée Chalamet being a real deal college football fan, being a SMU fan, and knowing about all these teams was so crazy to me. I thought (he) just got invited cause (he is) famous, but he was a legit great guest picker on College Gameday," another X user posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager made sure to acknowledge Chalamet’s reference to the Pony Express.

"Timothee Chalamet came prepared, researched, and referenced the Pony Express. Maybe the best College Gameday guest picker yet. NYC guy. Respect," Schrager wrote on X.

"College GameDay" was in Atlanta, Georgia, covering the SEC Championship game between Texas and Georgia that begins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Chalamet is starring in a Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," which comes out on Dec. 25. Dylan himself approved the film, and Chalamet is singing some of Dylan's classics in the movie.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.