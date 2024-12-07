Texas fan narrowly misses $1.2 million kick on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

One Texas fan had two chances at a life-changing kick on ESPN’s "College GameDay" Saturday.

Corbin Cessna graduated from Texas in 2017. He said he majored in civil engineering but is now a lawyer and still has some debt from law school.

What was Cessna’s strategy for his big kick?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Keep it easy, keep it smooth, it’s like a nice little 9-iron, you know, don’t over-kick it, that’s it," Cessna said.

The kick was originally going to be $200,000, but Pat McAfee volunteered his co-host Kirk Herbstreit to match the money he put up, making it a $400,000 kick.

The problem? Cessna kicked it way too soft. The kick was a soft bloop that barely made it halfway towards the uprights sitting 33 yards away.

The kick was so bad, McAfee blurted out, "This guy sucks" immediately after Cessna made contact.

"This guy is the worst of all-time," McAfee said.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS PUZZLED OVER ESPN’S ‘COLLEGE GAMEDAY’ SPECIAL GUEST PICKER

After peer pressure from the crowd, McAfee gave Cessna another chance to nail the field goal with the stakes greatly raised.

McAfee volunteered Herbstreit for another $200,000 with McAfee matching, bringing the total up to an $800,000 kick.

McAfee then asked special guest picker Timothée Chalamet whether he wanted to match as well, and the Hollywood movie star was all in, making it a $1.2 million kick.

The levity of the moment then hit McAfee.

"Holy hell, everything just got very real all of a sudden. That first attempt was God-awful, but now you got a $1.2 million operation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cessna’s second attempt he will probably think about for the rest of his life. He struck his second attempt much better, giving it the distance required, but he barely missed as the ball hooked left.

Cessna doubled over in disbelief, missing out on $1.2 million by a matter of a few feet.

While Cessna missed the kick, his no. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns are taking on the no. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at 4:00 p.m. ET Saturday with a lot at stake.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.