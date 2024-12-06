College football fans puzzled over ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ special guest picker

ESPN announced that Hollywood movie star Timothée Chalamet would be the guest picker for "College GameDay" this weekend in Atlanta ahead of the Texas-Georgia SEC championship game.

However, fans were puzzled at the selection of Chalamet, as the "Dune" star doesn’t have any clear ties to either of the schools playing.

"Nothing says SEC like a New York City Ivy Leaguer with dual citizenship in the US & France. Nailed it," one person on X wrote.

Chalamet grew up in New York City and holds French citizenship due to his French-born father. He spent his summers in France, staying with his grandparents.

The "Wonka" star also attended Columbia University but transferred out to New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study. Chalamet eventually dropped out of New York University to begin acting full-time.

"I like some of the Timothée Chalamet movies, wtf does he know about college football?" another wrote.

"I never once looked at Timothée Chalamet and said, ‘I wonder what his thoughts on the college football landscape are,’" one post read.

Chalamet is a big New York Knicks fan and has been to several games at Madison Square Garden to watch his team play, but he is not known to be a college football fan.

Normally, the show will select their guest picker as someone with ties to the game they are previewing.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was a guest picker when the show was in Columbus, Ohio, for the Buckeyes game against Indiana. Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne were the pickers when the show was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for LSU-Alabama match up.

Golfer Scottie Scheffler was also the guest picker when the show went to his alma mater, Texas, to cover the Longhorns taking on Georgia.

Who knows, maybe Chalamet will impress fans with his knowledge of college football and nail his picks.

No. 5 ranked Georgia takes on no. 2 ranked Texas in the SEC Championship game at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

