NBA fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $40,000 for using 'offensive and derogatory language' on social media

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA after using "offensive and derogatory language" in a social media post earlier this month, the league announced Tuesday.

The announcement came more than a week after Edwards issued a statement apologizing for using homophobic language in an Instagram Stories post, adding that he was "raised better than that!"

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations," the league’s statement read.

"Edwards has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate."

The former first overall draft pick came under fire earlier this month after recording a group of people on a sidewalk and using disparaging language to describe them. The video was deleted, but it had already been widely circulated on social media.

"We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," team president Tim Connelly said in a statement last week. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."

Edwards also issued an apology on Twitter.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Edwards was Minnesota's second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.