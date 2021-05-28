Tim Tebow 'just another guy,' Jaguars teammate says

Tim Tebow will battle for a roster spot in Jacksonville Jaguars camp as a tight end.

Jacksonville’s newly signed defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins opened up Thursday about what it’s been like to go face to face with Tebow in camp.

"He’s just another guy. I met him briefly just in the locker room, so really [he’s] a really good guy from what I can tell. But I don’t look at it as ‘Tebow’ or anybody who’s just right there. I just look at it [as] what do I need to do this play? What are my keys? What am I looking at? It doesn’t matter what number the jersey is or whoever’s right there in front of me. So, I’m just always trying to just work on my toolbox and work on my craft," Jenkins said, via Pro Football Talk.

Tebow has been under scrutiny for even thinking about an NFL comeback. He hadn’t been in a training camp in the league since 2015 and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2012.

Jenkins, who joined the Jaguars in the offseason, said he wasn’t going to get caught up in the hype that Tebow could bring to team.

"No, we don’t get caught up in any of that. You can’t get starstruck around here. It’s the business. I played with numerous superstars. I can name a list full, but we’re all friends at the end of the day, we’re all co-workers at the end of the day," Jenkins said.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he’s seen improvements in Tebow since he started working at the tight end position.

"It's 1 in 90 trying to make the team," Meyer said. "He has improved. It’s all new for him. … That position’s trending upward; they’re doing a nice job."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.