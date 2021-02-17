Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball: 'I loved every minute of the journey'

Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball, the New York Mets announced on Wednesday.

The former star quarterback at the University of Florida took his thoughts to Twitter following the statement to thank the Mets organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I want to thank the @Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization," Tebow wrote in a two-part Twitter post. "I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions… I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met! #LGM."

METS QUIETLY LET GO OF COACH RYAN ELLIS YEARS AFTER 3 WOMEN ACCUSE HIM OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT: REPORT

Tebow, who signed with the Mets in September of 2016. In three seasons, Tebow batted .223/.299/.338 with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 107 RBI, and five stolen bases in 287 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets," Team president Sandy Alderson said. "By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments."