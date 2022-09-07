Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Tigers
Published

Tigers' Kody Clemens gets Shohei Ohtani to sign ball after striking out Angels star

Clemens is the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens added his name to the list of players who have gotten the advantage over reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Clemens, who came into the game for the Tigers in the middle of Monday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Angels, caught Ohtani looking at his 68 mph eephus pitch. On Tuesday, Ohtani signed the ball for Clemens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, California, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, California, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

"What a nasty pitch!" the ball read along with Ohtani’s John Hancock.

Clemens is not the pitcher his father, Roger, was but striking out the MLB superstar was quite a feat.

"I’m just trying to get outs, and for it to come like that is obviously super cool," Clemens said after Monday’s game. "He’s the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me."

ANGELS' SHOHEI OHTANI, MIKE TROUT COMBINE FOR THREE HOME RUNS IN HALOS' 10-0 OVER TIGERS

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kody Clemens throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, California, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kody Clemens throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, California, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ohtani initially fouled off a 54 mph pitch, took a 57 mph ball and then fouled another 56 mph offering.

"I mean, obviously can’t do it slow enough for Ohtani. Maybe you can throw it slow and slow and slow and then maybe surprise him with a fastball," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "Big smile on Kody’s face, and Shohei tipped his cap."

The Angels won the game 10-0 and followed up Tuesday with a 5-4 victory.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, California, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, California, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohtani is an MVP candidate again this season. He is hitting .267 with a .891 OPS and 32 home runs. Through Tuesday's game, he had 135 strikeouts at the plate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.