Detroit Tigers
Tigers' Akil Baddoo hit in the groin on stolen-base attempt

The Tigers won the game 6-2

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo was on the receiving end of a tough throw from Cleveland Guardians catcher Mike Zunino on Monday afternoon.

Baddoo was trying to steal second base but was thrown out when Zunino threw a rocket to second baseman Andres Gimenez to get him out. While it seemed like a routine catch and throw, the replay showed that Baddoo got more than he bargained for on the throw.

Andres Gimenez makes a play

Andres Gimenez, #0 of the Cleveland Guardians, tags out Akil Baddoo, #60 of the Detroit Tigers, as he attempts to steal second base during the second inning at Progressive Field on May 8, 2023 in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Zunino’s throw actually hit Baddoo in the groin area and ricocheted into Gimenez’s glove for the out. Baddoo was down for a moment as he got himself together.

Baddoo stayed in the game but finished 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. He is hitting .221 with a .600 OPS and two RBI in 23 games so far for the Tigers this season.

Akil Baddoo goes into second base

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez, #0, tags out Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo, #60, attempting to steal second base during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians on May 8, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit won the game 6-2. Riley Greene was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Andy Ibanez hit a solo home run in the sixth inning – his first of the season – and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

"He’s playing every day, and he’s contributing, which is nice," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of Ibanez. "Everyone has embraced him. I know the first 10 at-bats weren’t great, but I applaud him for staying in there mentally, and physically he’s had really good at-bats. Really sparked us."

Andy Ibanez with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez reacts after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Eli Morgan during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Detroit moved to 16-18 on the season and Cleveland fell to 16-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

