Tigers' A.J. Hinch says he was nearly hit by car on field before game vs. White Sox

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Thursday marked opening day for baseball, and it nearly turned disastrous for Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch during his team’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox decided to bring players out on Guaranteed Rate Field via car.

Hinch told reporters Saturday before the second game of the season he was nearly hit by a car.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That was a close one," Hinch said, via MLive.com. "They have priority. Clearly. I'll let the cars pass next time."

Photos on social media showed the cars traveling around the warning track and down the third base line. It wasn’t clear just how close the vehicles got to Hinch.

The Tigers have gotten off to a hot start to 2024 with two straight wins.

YANKEES SWEAT THROUGH NEW NIKE UNIFORMS, PROMPTING BACKLASH: 'A DISGRACE'

On Saturday, Carson Kelly hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning and the 10th inning to help Detroit defeat Chicago 7-6 in extras. Mark Canha and Riley Greene also homered during the game.

"We want to play for bigger things. We want to go to the playoffs, and we want to go win," Kelly said after the game. "Obviously, to get there, you've got to win ... these close games, and I think that's what we're going to go out and show."

Hinch is in his fourth season with the Tigers. He guided Detroit to an improvement in 2023 from 2022 with a record of 78-84.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s 481-329 during his career after managing the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros earlier in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.