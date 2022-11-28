Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods still plans on competing in The Match and PNC Championship

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiger Woods bowed out of the Hero World Challenge on Monday as he suffers from plantar fasciitis.

Woods was supposed to make an appearance at the Bahamas event, which he co-founded. He said he planned on competing in The Match and the PNC Championship next month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods preparing for the Open Championship in 2022.

Tiger Woods preparing for the Open Championship in 2022. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods said in a statement. "After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship."

Woods, who last played at the British Open in July, announced earlier this month that he has added himself to the field.

TIGER WOODS TO COMPETE AT PNC CHAMPIONSHIP IN DECEMBER WITH SON

Gold pro Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in February 2021.

Gold pro Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in February 2021. (Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The Hero World Challenge, founded by Woods and his father, will take place in Albany, Bahamas, from Dec. 1-4. 

The tournament will have a field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and returning champion Viktor Hovland.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 11th green during the 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022, in Scotland.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 11th green during the 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022, in Scotland. (Stuart Franklin/R&A via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods is expected to participate in The Match with Rory McIlroy and the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. Woods has been battling through injuries and the fallout from his February 2021 crash.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings