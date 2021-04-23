Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods posts photo on crutches in first image of himself since car crash

Woods, 45, posed with crutches and a heavy cast on his surgically repaired right leg

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
Golf legend Tiger Woods provided fans with an update on his condition on Friday, uploading the first photo of himself since he was severely injured in a single-car crash near Los Angeles.

Woods, 45, used crutches and wore a heavy cast on his surgically repaired right leg in the photo. He has not made a public appearance since he underwent surgery.

"My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend," Woods said in the post.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

