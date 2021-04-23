Tiger Woods posts photo on crutches in first image of himself since car crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods provided fans with an update on his condition on Friday, uploading the first photo of himself since he was severely injured in a single-car crash near Los Angeles.

Woods, 45, used crutches and wore a heavy cast on his surgically repaired right leg in the photo. He has not made a public appearance since he underwent surgery.

"My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend," Woods said in the post.

