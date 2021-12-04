Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods
Published

Tiger Woods may play upcoming PNC Championship, golf analyst says

Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since the 2020 PNC Championship

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The last event Tiger Woods played before his horrific car crash was the 2020 PNC Championship, a tournament he played with his son.

Could the PNC be the next event he plays?

Tiger Woods, right, speaks with his trainer Kolby Wayne during a practice session at the Albany Golf Club on the sidelines of day three of the Hero World Challenge Golf tour in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. 

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee suggested Woods would be making a return to the course with son Charlie. The channel reported there is an open spot for Woods and his son after Retief Goosen and his son Leo dropped out.

"Not a doubt in my mind that Tiger is playing the PNC," Chamblee said.

Notah Begay III said Woods could ride a golf cart the entire event and wouldn’t need to walk the course.

Tiger Woods of the United States hits balls on the range during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau Dec. 4, 2021.

"Tiger can ride a cart, he can drive up basically to the golf ball and almost onto the green, so the walking might not be as much of a stress on the leg," Begay said, via Golf Channel. "But, also, he can play Charlie’s drives. I covered them for the majority of that event last year, and Charlie was hitting most of the drives because of where his tees are at, and he’s such a good ball striker that they were taking advantage of his drives because they were much farther than where Tiger’s balls were off the tee. Those are two critical things that I think might factor into him possibly showing up in a couple weeks with Charlie. I know the world would love to see it."

The PNC Championship is scheduled for Dec. 18-19. Woods made a public appearance at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and told Golf Digest he’d try to take the Ben Hogan route when it came to determining which tournaments he would play.

Tiger Woods on the 3rd hole during the final round.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day – never full time, ever again – but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year, and you play around that," Woods said. "You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

