Tiger Woods' historic accomplishments by the numbers

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful pro athletes in the history of sports.

Even after devastating injuries, including Tuesday's where he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, that hampered his play during the latter part of his career and the media firestorm surrounding his personal life, Woods is still a main draw on television.

He is one of the biggest stars in all of sports and has accomplished enough to put him in the same stratosphere of athlete as Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Serena Williams and any other athlete that can be debated as to who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of sports figures.

Here’s a brief look at all that Woods has accomplished.

Over $120 million: Woods’ career earnings playing on the PGA Tour.

368: The number of events Woods has played in his illustrious career.

334: The number of cuts Woods has made.

199: The number of times Woods has finished in the Top 10 of a PGA Event.

82: The number of PGA Tour wins Woods has. He is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in tour history.

20: The number of times Woods won between 2003 and 2006. He would join Jack Nicklaus as the only other golfer to win the Grand Slam twice.

16: The age Woods competed in his first PGA tournament on a sponsor’s exemption.

11: The number of times he’s won the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

5: The number of Masters that Woods has won. His last coming in 2019, about 11 years after he won his last major.

4: The number of PGA Championships Woods has won.

3: The number of U.S. Open and The Open championships Woods has won.

3: The number of Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year Awards he earned. He and Michael Jordan are the only to win the award three times.

2: The age Woods was when he debuted on the "Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, defeating Bob Hope in a putting contest.

1: President Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the U.S.’ highest civilian honor, in 2019 after winning the Masters. He was the fourth golfer at the time to receive the award.