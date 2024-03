Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

When it’s football season, PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth is always paying attention to his Dallas Cowboys.

A native of Dallas, Spieth has shown his love for his squad over the years. But just like the rest of the Cowboys faithful, he’s desperately looking for that Super Bowl title that has eluded them since 1995.

Spieth made an appearance Tuesday on the "Up & Adams Show," where he discussed his Cowboys fandom.

"Being a Cowboys fan is tough, but we stick together and maybe someday it’ll be worth it," he said.

Spieth and the rest of Cowboys fans have watched their team go through a triumphant regular season, earning a top seed in the NFC during the NFL Playoffs only to lose early.

This past season was a brutal end to a great year, as the Cowboys flopped in their home AT&T Stadium against the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round. Dallas was the No. 2 seed, but Jordan Love and the No. 7 Packers couldn’t miss on offense, sending Dak Prescott & Co. out of the playoffs after a 12-5 regular season.

The offseason has brought big questions for owner and GM Jerry Jones, who has been relatively quiet compared to past free agency periods.

"I guess we’ll just have to see how we draft because we’re in that lull in between free agency where not a whole lot was done, and then the draft," Spieth said.

While adding linebacker Erik Kendricks to the mix for next season, the Cowboys didn’t make a big splash this offseason compared to others in the NFC East, including the Philadelphia Eagles, who brought in running back Saquon Barkley.

But the storyline has always been what Jones may do with key pieces to his puzzle like Prescott, who is set to play in the final year of his contract. It doesn’t appear anything will be done on that front before the start of the season, but CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also looking for new deals.

Dallas reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but the furthest they’ve gone is the divisional round in 2022, which ultimately ended in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, who is in the final year of his contract, knows Jones expects a deeper run this year. It’s always been the expectation in "Jerry’s World."

No matter the peaks and valleys that can come with being a Cowboys fan, Spieth remains loyal, just like the rest that follow the star throughout the season.

