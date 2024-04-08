Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf

Jon Rahm takes issue with LIV Golf's key tenet, hopes change could help unify sport

Rahm joined LIV Golf last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
LIV Golf was started as the rival alternative to the PGA Tour. The organization lured top players to its series with big money and different rules, including team play and 54-hole tournaments.

Jon Rahm suggested LIV Golf conform with the PGA Tour in an effort to unify golf on one of the key aspects. He said the series should have 72-hole tournaments.

Jon Rahm talks to reporters

Jon Rahm speaks at a news conference after the final round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Florida. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

"If there ever was a way where LIV could go to 72 holes I think it would help all of this argument a lot," he told BBC. "The closer I think we can get LIV Golf to some other things the better. I think it would be for some kind of unification to feed into a world tour or something like that. I don't know if I'm alone in this, but I definitely wouldn't mind going back to 72 holes."

It’s not the first time Rahm took aim at the key tenet of LIV.

Before spurning the PGA Tour last year, Rahm commented on the 54-hole format.

Jon Rahm swings

Jon Rahm hits from the sixth tee during the final round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

"I do see the appeal other people see towards LIV Golf. I do see some of the points and arguments they could make toward why they prefer it," Rahm said in 2022. "To be honest, part of the format is not really appealing to me. 

"Shotgun three days, to me, is not a golf tournament – no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see."

LIV Golf hosts 14 events on its tour – each of them going three rounds. Some of the top stars will embark on a journey to win the green jacket at the Masters later this week.

Jon Rahm with Legion XIII GC

First-place team champions, from left, Kieran Vincent, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt and Tyrrell Hatton, all of Legion XIII GC, pose with the trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Miami, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)

Rahm is the defending Masters champion.

He finished the most recent LIV event in Miami tied for fourth. Dean Burmester picked up the win, outlasting Sergio Garcia and Matthew Wolff.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.