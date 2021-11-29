Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods to appear at Hero World Challenge golf tournament

Tiger Woods hasn't played in a golf event since 2020 and this week will be his first major public appearance

By Ryan Gaydos
Tiger Woods will be back on the golf course this week at the Hero World Challenge tournament, his first major public appearance since the February crash.

Woods, who hosts the Bahamas-based event, told Golf Digest in a lengthy interview published Monday he will be at the Hero World Challenge, which is also a benefit for the golfer’s charity – Tiger Woods Foundation. He’s won the tournament five times but don’t expect him to be playing.

Tiger Woods during the Genesis Invitational golf tournament in Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 21, 2021.

Tiger Woods during the Genesis Invitational golf tournament in Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 21, 2021. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The legendary golfer is still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered in a Los Angeles car crash in February. He told the magazine he doesn’t see himself competing at the top of the sport.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day – never full time, ever again – but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods told Golf Digest. "You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

Tiger Woods smiles during the PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. 

Tiger Woods smiles during the PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.  (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82 and is three behind Jack Nicklaus for most major championships of all time. Woods has 15 and Nicklaus has 18.

"I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me."

Woods hasn’t appeared in an event since the 2020 PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods catches a ball during the PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger Woods catches a ball during the PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Recently, Woods posted a video showing off his swing and raising fans’ hopes he may be able to play again.

He’s been spotted in plenty of pictures and video in recent months walking around. Earlier this month, he was seen with his girlfriend Erica Herman. Woods was walking very carefully while getting out of his car and heading into a hotel.

