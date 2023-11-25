Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder's Josh Giddey will play despite allegations of being in relationship with minor, coach says

Rumors swirled of the relationship earlier this week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Oklahoma City Thunder say Josh Giddey is available and will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The decision comes just a few days after rumors swirled on the internet that the third-year player is in a relationship with a minor.

The NBA reportedly said Friday it was looking into the allegations. The girl is rumored to be 15. Giddey is 21.

Josh Giddey drives

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Golden 1 Center Nov. 10, 2023, in Sacramento.  (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Photos surfaced of what appeared to be Giddey hugging a female from behind, and another one with a caption that said, "just f---ed josh giddey."

Giddey declined comment at practice Friday.

"I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say," Giddey said.

Josh Giddey pointing

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game at Paycom Center Nov. 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City.  (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Head coach Mark Daigneault echoed Giddey's comments, saying it was a "personal matter" and that he will "have no comment on it." On Saturday, he opened up a bit more.

"With the information we have at this point, that's the decision we've made," he said.

Giddey is in his third NBA season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey (3) of the Oklahoma City Thunder controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center Nov. 12, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Giddey had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, shortly before the photos surfaced.