Thunder's Josh Giddey will play despite allegations of being in relationship with minor, coach says

The Oklahoma City Thunder say Josh Giddey is available and will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The decision comes just a few days after rumors swirled on the internet that the third-year player is in a relationship with a minor.

The NBA reportedly said Friday it was looking into the allegations. The girl is rumored to be 15. Giddey is 21.

Photos surfaced of what appeared to be Giddey hugging a female from behind, and another one with a caption that said, "just f---ed josh giddey."

Giddey declined comment at practice Friday.

"I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say," Giddey said .

Head coach Mark Daigneault echoed Giddey's comments, saying it was a "personal matter" and that he will "have no comment on it." On Saturday, he opened up a bit more.

"With the information we have at this point, that's the decision we've made," he said.

Giddey is in his third NBA season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

