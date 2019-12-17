Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams felt the pressure on the free-throw line: 'I absolutely s--t my pants'

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams hit the go-ahead free throw against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night in the team’s close 109-106 victory.

In an interview with FOX Sports Oklahoma after the game, Adams said he was feeling the pressure to hit the shots. He nailed the first foul shot but missed the second.

“Yeah, I absolutely s—t my pants shooting that free throw,” he said. “That’s pretty tough. I didn’t realize how much pressure it is. But I made it. Gotta be happy with it.”

Adams is a 55.1 percent free-throw shooter for his career so there was definitely a bit of a reason to be nervous. He’s only shot over 60 percent in one season.

The Thunder were led by Chris Paul, who had 30 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. He nailed five three-pointers in the fourth quarter lone and finished 9-of-12 from the field.

“He really did a great job. Not only finding his spots to go score, but certainly making the game easy for everybody else,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of Paul after the game. “I’m really glad that he’s around a lot of our younger players. He understands how long the game and he understands the number of possessions. I think guys like him have a mental computer that helps them gather information on what’s available.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.