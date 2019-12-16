Miami Heat's Dion Waiters suspension stems from playing hooky from work: reports

The Miami Heat suspended Dion Waiters for the third time this season last week for failing to abide by the organization’s policies and for violating team rules, the franchise announced.

Waiters has been a thorn in the Heat’s side all season long. The suspension earlier this season for ingesting a THC-infused gummy appeared to only be the tip of the iceberg. According to the Five Reasons Sports Network, Waiters allegedly called out sick but was out gallivanting around town.

Waiters told the team he couldn’t play or practice because he was sick but was posting photos of himself on Instagram on a boat, the Five Reasons Sports Network reported Sunday. A source told the Miami Herald that the boat incident was just one factor in the latest Waiters suspension.

The guard appeared to have made his Instagram account private and reportedly deleted the photo of himself on the boat.

Waiters has not played this season and only appeared in 48 games last season. He averaged 12 points and 2.8 assists per game during the 2018-19 season. The most Waiters has done this season was take in a treat while on the bench earlier this month against the Toronto Raptors.

He was suspended for 10 games for the candy incident. He reportedly suffered a panic attack from eating the THC-infused gummy candy. According to The Athletic, Waiters received the candy from a teammate but he did not reveal which player gave him the item.

Miami is ramping up efforts to get rid of Waiters – whether that means via a trade or buying out the rest of his contract, according to the Herald. He is owed $12.1 million this season and $12.6 million next season, according to Spotrac.