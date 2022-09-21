Three-time Pro Bowler Joe Haden to sign one-day contract with Browns, retire: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career after 12 NFL seasons.

Haden, who spent the last five seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers , will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns and officially retire, according to ESPN.

Haden was drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida, spending his first seven NFL seasons in Cleveland . He was named to the 2010 NFL All-Rookie Team after snatching six interceptions with 64 tackles.

BROWNS’ NICK CHUBB REGRETS SCORING LATE TOUCHDOWN BEFORE JETS’ COMEBACK

He would go on to make two Pro Bowls as a member of the Browns, grabbing at least three interceptions in five of his seven seasons in Cleveland.

Haden was released by Cleveland on Aug. 30, 2017, after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on reducing his salary.

BILLS’ OFFESNIVE LINEMAN SUSPENDED 1 GAME FOR PUNCHING OPPOSING COACH

"We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field," then-Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown said in a statement following the news, according to Cleveland.com.

"He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He joined the Steelers shortly after being released by Cleveland , starting in 67 games during his five seasons in Pittsburgh and was selected to his third Pro Bowl in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh declined to re-sign Haden following the 2022 season, a year in which Haden dealt with a foot injury and started 11 games.

The Browns will honor Haden at a home game later this season, according to Cleveland.com.

Haden finishes his career with 29 interceptions, two touchdowns, and 615 tackles, 14 of those being a tackle for loss.