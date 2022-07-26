Three-time PGA Tour winner Robert Gamez arrested on battery charges: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time PGA Tour winner and former Rookie of the Year Robert Gamez was arrested in Florida over the weekend on misdemeanor battery charges, according to a report.

Gamez, 54, was taken into custody early Sunday morning over an alleged incident at a residence inside the Bay Hill neighborhood in Orlando, USA Today reported.

The 1990 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was reportedly charged with battery described under Florida law as "actually an intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other," the report stated, citing court records.

He was reportedly released but further information surrounding his arrest was not immediately known.

Gamez debuted on the Tour in 1989 where he saw the most success in the early years of his career. He reached his highest world ranking (No. 45) the following year when he famously defeated Greg Norman at the Nestle Invitational by one stroke on the 72nd hole — also at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

