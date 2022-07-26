Expand / Collapse search
Three-time PGA Tour winner Robert Gamez arrested on battery charges: report

Gamez is remembered for defeating Greg Norman on the 72nd hole of the 1990 Nestle Invitational

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Three-time PGA Tour winner and former Rookie of the Year Robert Gamez was arrested in Florida over the weekend on misdemeanor battery charges, according to a report. 

Gamez, 54, was taken into custody early Sunday morning over an alleged incident at a residence inside the Bay Hill neighborhood in Orlando, USA Today reported. 

Robert Gamez blasts from the sand on the 11th hole   during  second-round play  at the PGA Tour's Player's Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL March 26, 2004.  (A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The 1990 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was reportedly charged with battery described under Florida law as "actually an intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other," the report stated, citing court records. 

Robert Gamez of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National on July 20, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama.  (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

He was reportedly released but further information surrounding his arrest was not immediately known.

Gamez debuted on the Tour in 1989 where he saw the most success in the early years of his career. He reached his highest world ranking (No. 45) the following year when he famously defeated Greg Norman at the Nestle Invitational by one stroke on the 72nd hole — also at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando. 

Robert Gamez accepts a check after winning the 1990 Nestle Invitational.  (PGA TOUR Archive)

He would see his third and final win on the Tour at the Valero Texas Open 15 years later. 

