Thompson hits game-winner as Hoyas upset Crimson Tide

Hollis Thompson buried a three-pointer with game home winning streak in the ranked Crimson Tide, 55.

Georgetown (6-1) held a nine-point lead with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but Alabama scored the next 10 points to go on top 55-54 on two Trevor Releford free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining.

The suddenly raucous Coleman Coliseum crowd was quieted, however, when Thompson pulled up from well beyond the three-point line along the right wing and drained the game-winner with a hand in his face.

Levi Randolph's heave from beyond halfcourt fell off the rim to seal Alabama's first home loss (7-1) since February 27, 2010 against Mississippi.